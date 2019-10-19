Glack's championship adventure ends

Ulster JFC Quarter-Final

Rock 2-15

Glack 0-6

Michael McMullan reports from Owenbeg

Glack’s foray into the Ulster championship came to a shuddering end on Saturday night, at the hands of a slick and dominant Rock team.

After winning their first Derry title since 1981, Glack were still dusting themselves down from the celebrations and were handed the toughest draw imaginable.

Traditionally, Tyrone are one of the superpowers at this level. Rock, with former Tyrone defender Ciaran Gourley at full-back, have been champions three times since 2007 when Niall Conway took them to an All-Ireland junior final.

Rock manager Martin Hackett had the luxury of bringing former Tyrone Ulster minor winning captain Aidan Girvan and another ex-county minor Diarmuid Carroll off the bench.

A third minute goal from Conor McGarrity had the winners 1-3 to 0-0 ahead after three minutes and even at the early stage, the writing was on the wall.

Rock had 1-8 on the board by the time Ryan Morgan kicked Glack’s opening score on the cusp of half-time.

Five minutes in the second-half, Aidan McGarrity hit a second goal, only the third Glack leaked in this year’s championship. The Derry champions kept battling away but were always fighting against the tide.

MATCH STATS:

Rock: Niall Mullan; Mark McAleer, Ciaran Gourley, Niall McWilliams; Peter Girvan, Cathal McWilliams, Conor Ward; Shane Murphy (0-2f), Enda McWilliams; Thomas Bloomer, Aidan McGarrity (1-6, 2f), Enda Mallon (0-1); Padraig Ward (0-2), Conor McGarrity (1-2, 1f), Liam Nugent (0-1f).

Subs: Aidan Girvan for L Nugent (18), Peter Ward for C McGarrity (22), Diarmuid Carroll (0-1) for T Bloomer (40), Christopher O’Neill for C Gourley (49), Padraig O’Neill for C Ward (53), James McAuley for N Mullan (56).

Glack: James Martin McLaughlin; Ronan O’Kane, Ciaran O’Brien, Jimmy O’Connor (0-1); Ryan O’Kane, Eddie McLaughlin, Ryan Morgan (0-1); Marty McGonigle, Ciaran Carmichael; Finbar O’Brien, Niall McGowan (0-3, 2f), Liam O’Brien; Aaron Moore, Adam O’Kane, Eoin Mackey (0-1).

Subs: Evin King for Ronan O’Kane (HT), Cormac Boyle for A Moore (42), Jason Canning for A O’Kane (42), Caolan Roddy for L O’Brien (BC 53), Paul King for F O’Brien (57), Luke McLaughlin for E McLaughlin (59).

Ref: Kevin Faloon (Armagh).