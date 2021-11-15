Search

15/11/2021

GALLERY: Brendan Devenney's 'DV’s Charity Ball' a winner on so many fronts

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty and Geraldine Diver

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Brendan Devenney rarely disappointed when he lined out for his club and county during a fantastic career.

However, standing on stage and hosting a charity gala ball in front of almost 400 guests is a completely different challenge.
But typical Brendan - he was his usual composed and confident self on a hugely enjoyable night at Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel.

Friday’s event was organised to raise funds for Brendan’s three chosen charities - Focus Ireland, Plan International and Cancer Care West.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe set up for the event, please click here

It proved a wonderful success, helped by a star-studded selection of guests from the world of entertainment and sport. And Sam Maguire even made an appearance, along with members and management of the victorious All Ireland winning Tyrone side.

Brendan invited a number his guests to join him on stage - among them top GAA referee Pat McEnaney, Amanda Woods and Danny O’Carroll from Mrs Brown’s Boys, and endurance athlete, Jason Black.

Not surprisingly a host of Brendan’s friends from the world of GAA also featured on stage including former Donegal players Eamon McGee, Neil Gallagher, Tony Boyle and Anthony Molloy. Rory Kavanagh, fresh from leading St. Eunan’s to Donegal senior championship glory, gave an insight into his team’s victory over Naomh Conaill.

And one of the biggest cheers of the night was kept for Brendan’s son Matthew who got the evening off to a wonderful start by performing the Gavin James number ‘Boxes’, accompanied by the brilliant Mark Black.

A number of local businesses also sponsored prizes for a special draw, and well-wishers also sent on donations which helped raise more funds for the charities.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media