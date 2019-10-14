Magherafelt mum launches Mid Ulster's first co-working space

A MUM-of-four from Magherafelt is the brainchild of Mid-Ulster's first co-working space and hot desking facility.

Eve Beattie officially opened the doors of The Hive NI to huge praise earlier this month after her own experience of working from home spurred her on to help others who are self-employed.



Based on Broad Street in the centre of Magherafelt, it provides hot desking, free Wi-Fi and unlimited tea and coffee from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Eve, a self employed virtual assistant, took on the huge task to set up the special space after the birth of her fourth child in 2017.

After taking a short career break and spend time with husband Pat and children Daniel (8), Rory (6), Emma (4) and baby Eoin – now two - she decided to go self-employed as a freelance virtual assistant (VA).

Helping busy consultants and solopreneurs grow their businesses by creating content for their social media pages, blogs and websites, Eve was able to choose the hours she wanted to work and fit them around family life.

Although she loved most aspects of being her own boss, she didn’t enjoy the working at home alone part.

Aware that co-working was a growing trend with spaces worldwide flexible working spaces common in Belfast, Derry and and Newry, she decided to work on creating the first for Mid Ulster.

Eve said: “As a VA most of my work is done online, I rarely meet my clients face to face.

“When I do meet a client it’s generally only for the initial consultation to check that we are a good fit to work together and everything thereafter is done online, via Zoom, Skype or Messenger.

“I kept hoping that someone would open a co-working space in or near Magherafelt but after talking to those close to me, who suggested I should do it, I did just that.

“I wanted to create a space that people could come to work, meet and connect with other entrepreneurs and business owners. It was crucial that the space was flexible enough to meet the different needs of remote workers, entrepreneurs and small business owners.”

The Hive has been in operation at its Broad Street premises since last month and already has proved very popular.

As well as hot desks it offers offices and meeting rooms for hire, as well as virtual office services.

Flexible pricing options make the space work whether you are a remote worker using the space occasionally or self-employed and seeking a permanent desk away from home.

Eve said that the response from the local small business community already has been “enormously encouraging”.

Attending The Hive NI's grand opening on Thursday, October 5, chair of Mid Ulster Council councillor Martin Kearney said: “The Hive’s facilities are very impressive, providing the opportunity for co-working space in the centre of Magherafelt, which is ideal for new start, small businesses, or anyone looking for a professional space for meetings. This is a great resource for our local entrepreneurs, of which Eve is one, and I would like to wish her every success with her new venture.”

As flexible co-working opportunities offered at The Hive NI in Magherafelt are much sought after, those interested in utilising the space should get in touch to secure their membership. Anyone wanting to arrange a viewing or find out more should send an email to eve@thehiveni.com or why not buzz by to say Hi!