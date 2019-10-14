Rainey Old Boys work up an appetite at Crawfords

Contact
Representing Rainey Old Boys Rugby Football Club, Magherafelt are John McKenna, Gareth Hall, Conor Terrah Brockschmidt and Brad Roberts delighted to try out the Rugby World Cup sausages
A MAGHERA supermarket has received the best seal of approval for a new series of culinary creations celebrating the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
Members of the Rainey Old Boys team thoroughly enjoyed tucking into Crawford's beef and Guinness World Cup sausages and special Japanese chicken wraps at the Main Street store's cafe last week.
Conor Terrah Brockschmidt, Gareth Hall, John McKenna and Brad Roberts of Rainey Old Boys Rugby Football Club try out a traditional Japanese dish on offer at Crawfords Maghera as part of their Rugby World Cup celebrations
Out half Gareth Hall, John McKenna (back row), number 8 Conor Brockschmidt and hooker Brad Roberts enjoyed the dishes, compliments of Crawfords ahead of the Magherafelt based rugby team's upcoming matches.
The boys are getting ready to support their home teams of Ireland and South Africa in the Rugby World Cup.
On Saturday Rainey Old Boys played at home with the Buccaneers, beating the Athlone side 34-10.
Their next game will be away to UL Bohemian on October 19.
Crawford's World Cup sausages are the latest creation available to buy now and are proving a huge hit with customers.
The Japanese chicken wraps which the players are tucking into are made with Yo! Sauce, also stocked in Crawfords, and made fresh in the store's coffee lounge.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Police in Derry are appealing for information following an arson attack on a property in the city on Monday of this week.
A Derry man who has been running competitively for the past forty years will take part in his last full marathon next month in memory of former club member, Martin Gallagher.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier new titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.