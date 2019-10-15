Contact

New Row PS benefits from 'lifeline' donation

FRIENDS of New Row Primary School (FoNR) were delighted to be able to assist the school in their programme of classroom refurbishments.
This included donating over £6000 for the replacement of whiteboards with top of the range interactive panels, now in four classrooms.
Chairperson of FoNR Mrs Marianne Cushley said: “In a time when school budgets are tight, we are only too glad to help out to ensure our children benefit from top of the range technology every day.”
Principal Mrs Deirdre Graffin added: “The contribution made by FoNR is a real lifeline.
"A positive and welcoming classroom environment is vital - and nothing more than the children of Castledawson deserve.
"With the recent refurbishments, we now have new panels in over half of our learning rooms.”
The money was raised from a variety of events including a St Patrick’s Day coffee morning and celebration event, an Easter raffle and sponsored walk.
Friends of New Row are now planning a series of fundraising events including a table quiz on October 18 in Moyola Golf Club. Their aim is to continue to fundraise so every room can be updated with interactive learning panels - used day and daily to enhance learning and teaching.
