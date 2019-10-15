Tractor and truck run raises over £10,000 for children's group

ORGANISERS of Mulligan's Tractor and Truck Run have raised over £10,000 for a local children's group.

Joe Rogers and Abagail Scullion handed over the five figure sum cheque to Ballinascreen Early Years during a presentation night at Mulligan's bar, Moneyneena earlier this month.

Over 150 vehicles took part in the September 8 event which saw particpants making their way from all over the province to take part.

A raffle for a Fleming heavy duty bale lifter and an auction also took place to help raise funds for this year's charitable cause.

Joe and Abagail would like to thank the team and everyone else who helped on the lead up to and of the day of the run, on the presentation night and to each and everyone who took part and donated money.

A special word of thanks to the winner of the raffle for the bale lifter Ryan Conway from Ballinascreen, for donating the bale lifter back for auction.

A special thanks also to main event sponsors Gavin McFlynn of McFlynn Transport and to Gavin Conway of ‘Conway Contracts and Plant Hire’ for coming on board.For more pictures from the presentation night see pages 26 – 27.