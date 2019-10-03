Case of SAS killings of Derry IRA men at 'advanced state of readiness' says Coroner

A lawyer for the family of an IRA man gunned down by the SAS in Derry in 1984 has contended that a more “pragmatic” approach by state authorities to dealing with issues surrounding a fresh inquest into his death would have seen the process already being “further down the line.”

At a recent review of the state of readiness to proceed to inquest for Troubles related killings, a Coroner determined that the case of IRA members Danny Doherty (23) and William Fleming (19) was at an advanced state of readiness.

Mrs Justice Keegan has been conducting the review after the Department of Justice said in February this year that it would release ￡55 million over the next six years to deal with 52 legacy inquests involving 93 deaths.

A statement from the Coroner's Service said: “The presiding coroner said she is keen to ensure that legacy inquest cases are prepared for hearing expeditiously and that disclosure issues are identified early and, through collaboration and dialogue, that reasonable and proportionate solutions are found.”

It was however in July, 2010 that the Attorney General for Northern Ireland ordered the Coroner for Northern Ireland to hold a fresh inquest into the death of Danny Doherty owing to breaches of Section 8 of the Coroners Act (NI) 1959 by failing to disclose all the material relevant to the death to the Coroner. A similar direction was made in relation to the killing of William Fleming in May 2012.

Between January 2013 and February 2015, twelve Preliminary Hearings into the case have been held. At the last of those hearings four years ago, the Coroner suggested that November 2015 was a realistic target for a new inquest to go ahead.

The intervening four years has led solicitor Fearghal Shiels of Madden & Finucane to tell the Derry News: “What we have experienced in the last four years was that material that was to be disclosed to us to be used in cross-examination was not handed over. For the last four years, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Chief Constable adopted a position that because a coroner had not been assigned to the case it wasn't handed over. There was no reason that this material couldn't be handed over. It was used to frustrate the process.”

A position paper on the Doherty and Fleming case compiled by Madden & Finucane provided to the Derry News states: “This is a deeply unsatisfactory position, the Coroner is obliged to disclose potentially relevant material and has held the material since 2015.

“The MoD have essentially been enabled to delay the provision of this disclosure by failing to consent to its disclosure despite the fact that the obligation is disclose is that of the Coroner and the MoD's consent or otherwise is, as a matter of law immaterial.”

IRA members Danny Doherty and William Fleming were shot dead by members of the SAS in the grounds of Gransha Hospital in Derry on December 6, 1984 whilst en route to attempt to murder a part-time member of the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) who worked there.

It is believed that the SAS had received a tip-off from intelligence sources that the IRA attack was imminent. However, the intended victim was spirited away before reaching the hospital for the start of his 8am shift.

As the IRA member drove into the sprawling hospital grounds on a motorcycle, a car containing undercover soldiers rammed them. As a result, William Fleming, the pillion passenger, was dislodged from his seat as the bike careered out of control.

Two SAS members then approached the republican as lay on the ground and opened fire, latterly claiming that Fleming was armed and posed a direct threat to them. Meanwhile, the motorbike had struck a kerb and Danny Doherty was thrown to the ground where he was also shot dead by the SAS unit.

Five soldiers with the ciphers A, B, C, D and E were involved in the shootings. Forensic evidence presented to the inquest in 1986 indicated that William Fleming was struck on the right leg and knocked off the motorbike when it was hit by the car. Autopsy results declared that as a result of this, he may have sustained fractures to his right thigh and shin bones.

Soldier A claimed that William Fleming pointed a handgun at him while he lay prone on the ground and so he opened fire. Soldier B also opened fire on Fleming. After the IRA member was dead, Soldier A also claimed that he removed the handgun and placed it in a holdall near the body.

The 1986 inquest also heard that the motorcycle driven by Danny Doherty travelled on for a considerable distance after it was rammed. He was engaged by soliders B and C.

William Fleming died as a result of being struck by four bullets and numerous bullet fragments. Forensic evidence revealed that he was shot at and struck from two positions and two different weapons. One round entered his left cheek, travelled upwards and lodged in his temple. At least three rounds and numerous fragments struck him in the trunk. The combined effect of this caused 56 gunshot wounds to his torso.

Danny Doherty died from gunshot wounds of the head and trunk. Two bullets entered the right hand side of his head and lacerated his brain. Twelve more rounds struck the back of his trunk and left the body at various exit points, damaging organs, muscle and bones causing rapid death. Three bullets struck the right forearm. The pathologist concluded that Doherty had been struck 19 times in total which had been fired from behind or to the right.

Both men also appeared to have been shot in the head in circumstances where they had been wearing crash helmuts. Overall, 59 shots were fired by the undercover British unit. No shots were fired by the IRA members.

The case of Danny Doherty and William Fleming is one which goes to the heart of serious allegations by republicans of the operation of a shoot to kill policy by the British authorities in this era.

Other instances of the killings of republicans by undercover British Army units took place in Counties Antrim and Tyrone in this period.

In February 1984, Henry Hogan (20) and Declan Martin (18) and other IRA members uncovered and attacked a covert British Army observation post at Dunloy. One soldier was killed and another seriously wounded. As the republicans attempted to escape they were caught up in a nearby field. One witness said that one of the republicans was shot as he lay on the ground – another witness said one of the men shouted for help before he was killed.

Just a few days later in Strabane, three IRA members were shot dead in a SAS ambush at an arms cache on the Plumbridge Road in the town. Witnesses to that incident said that Charles Breslin (21), Michael Devine (22) and his brother David Devine (16) received no warning before they were shot dead.

At Coagh, Co Tyrone in June 1991, the SAS again, without warning, killed three IRA members on their way to kill a member of the Ulster Defence Regiment. Four more IRA men were killed by undercover British soldiers at the Tyrone village of Clonoe in February 1992 after they launched an attack on the local RUC station.

In 2015, it emerged that one of the soldiers who opened fire at Gransha in December 1984 also fired at Dunloy in earlier in 1984 and another present at the Derry killings also opened fire in Strabane. The position paper prepared by Madden & Finuncane on the Doherty and Fleming killings outlines a request for material in relation to the Coagh and Dunloy shootings to be disclosed as they have been deemed to have potential relevance to the Derry case.

All of those killed by the undercover units had engaged in either killing or were en route to kill members of the security forces, but republicans have for decades accused both the British Army and the RUC of operating a 'shoot-to-kill' policy during which suspects were killed without any attempt to arrest them.

In December 1984, the killings of Danny Doherty and William Fleming drew severe criticism from nationalist political respresentatives of both sides of the border in an era when the Thatcher administration refused to acknowledge that the conflict in the North fell within the remit of a war situation.

Then SDLP MP for Foyle, John Hume told the House of Commons: “This raises very fundamental questions as to whether the authorities have abandoned the rule of law, and whether we are now in a war situation.”

In Dublin, Peter Barry, then Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs said: “In Northern Ireland, under British rule, it was the army who set the ambush – it was an ambush, nothing else.”

And, the late Bishop of Derry, Dr Edward Daly said: “Do members of the army have the right to use more force than necessary?”

However, documents from the era published by the Public Records Office of Northern Ireland in 2015, revealed that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO)expressed concerns over the legality of the SAS killings in Derry.

A telegram from the FCO to the British Embassy in Dublin, dated January 9, 1985, just over a month after the shootings, highlighted that the British Army had received information that the IRA were planning an attack against a UDR soldier.

The document said: “The security forces had become aware that PIRA terrorists were planning an attack in the vicinity of Gransha Hospital on one or more part-time members of the security forces.

“They could not be sure when or where such an attack would take place: nor could they be sure who the targets were. Hence, the security forces kept the whole area under surveillance. On the information that the security forces had received there seemed good reason to believe that they intended to carry out an attack. If the Army Unit failed to intervene at an early stage they were well aware that the attackers might well have killed their target, who might have been any one of a number of people who were then arriving for work at the hospital.

“They decided to halt the motor cyclists by challenging them, since it was their assessment that, otherwise, the security forces would have lost control of the situation and that livges would thereby have been placed at risk.

“Precisely how the two men met their deaths is unclear and is the subject of a police enquiry, which is already underway. It is not possible at present to say whether the use of force by the security forces was within the law.”

Fearghal Shiels told the Derry News: “I have been dealing with inquests of this nature since 1990 which have never taken place. It was an indication of a state of affairs within the coronial system.

“The situation used to be that military personnel involved in this incidents were not compelled to attend court. What happened then was that a RUC officer would read their statements into the court record.

“But, a series of changes to the system has altered how inquests are now conducted. As long as military personnel are resident within the UK they will have to appear.

“So, as a result of separate litigation we get to see what other incidents they were involved in and how they behaved in those siuations. Had the Ministry of Defence and the police adopted a more pragmatic approach we would already have been a lot further down the line.”

Also, while the next of kin of Danny Doherty and William Fleming have requested that the fresh inquest be heard without a jury, they as yet have yet received no response from the PSNI to a submission on their request to have the hearing held in Derry on the basis that it is the area in which the 1986 inquest was heard, that the deaths took place there and it is where they still live. The MoD have contended that for security reasons, the fresh inquest should take place in Belfast.