Health workers 'overstretched' amid staff shortages, says Derry councillor

Health workers are 'overstretched,' Sinn Fein's health spokesperson in Derry has said.

Councillor Sandra Duffy was speaking after the announcement that the Royal College of Nursing is to begin balloting its members on industrial action.

Councillor Duffy said: “Sinn Féin supports the right of nurses and all healthcare staff to decide on whether to take industrial action.

“Health and social care workers are overstretched and undervalued.

“There are over 7,400 vacancies within the health service - 3,057 of those are nursing posts.

“The pay issue is directly linked to recruitment and retention of staff which is compounding pressures already facing health workers, impacting on front line health services.”

Councillor Duffy concluded: “The Department of Health must work with the trade unions on the issue of pay and provide the necessary support ensure delivery high standards of health and social care continues.”