Police seek witnesses after man forced into back of car

Police in Derry are appealing for witness following an incident in the early hours of this morning (Friday, October 18).
It was reported that around 3am a 29-year-old man was assaulted by two unknown males before being forced into the back of a black coloured car. He was then released a short time later. The male sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault.
Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “We are working to establish a motive for this incident and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault or observed a black coloured car in the area of St Brecan’s Park during the early hours of this morning to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 155 18/10/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”
