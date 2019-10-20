Man arrested in Derry in investigation into INLA criminal activity released by police

A 57-years-old man arrested yesterday in the Galliagh area of Derry by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch investigating criminality linked to INLA in the North West has been released following questioning.

A police spokesperson said he has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service for the offences of directing terrorism and membership of a proscribed organisation namely the INLA.