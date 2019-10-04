Contact

Book examining gender inequalities and how they shape human relations launched in Derry

A book examining gender inequalities and how they shape human relation in Northern Ireland will be launched in Derry tomorrow.

Entitled, The Stories We Tell: Re-imagining Human Relations by Cathy Higgins will be launched today, Thursday 3rd October, in The Junction on Bishop Street, from 11am to 12.30pm.
The book is a resource produced as part of the Liberation from Patriarchy for Gender Justice Project, which operated through the Junction Derry.
A copy of the book will be given to those who attend each launch.
The Stories We Tell: Re-imagining Human Relations is an exploration and critique of patriarchy through the medium of story.
Patriarchy is an unjust and undemocratic social system that has institutionalised gender inequalities and justified the use of dominating power to protect the privileged.
This book is concerned to illustrate how patriarchy continues to shape cultural traditions and human relations in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and further afield, impacting all areas of life.
It juxtaposes personal life-stories shared by women and men living in Derry, Strabane and Inishowen with critical reflections on literary works, including biblical texts, to illustrate the damage wrought by patriarchy.
Egalitarian practices and proposals from this northwest region on strategies to dismantle patriarchy are outlined. Just peace and the healing of human relations, locally and globally, requires a commitment to ending patriarchy, which is the oldest and most resilient of all the domination systems.
The Liberation from Patriarchy for Gender Justice Project is supported by the European Union’s Peace 1V Programme managed by SEUPB.
A second launch will take place in the Buncrana Community Library, St. Mary’s Road in Buncrana on Thursday 17th October from 12.30-1.30pm.
The book launches in Derry and Donegal are open to anyone who might be interested.
To reserve a place please contact Maureen: email – mhetherington@thejunction-ni.org or phone The Junction on 028 7136 1942.

