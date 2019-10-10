First anniversary for award-winning Caterina's Bistro at Da Vinci's Hotel

In October last year, the Garvan O’Doherty Group invested £500,000 transforming the former nightclub at Da Vinci's Hotel on Culmore Road into a stunning bistro, Caterina’s.

Since opening its doors, Caterina’s has flourished and attracted rave reviews from both locals and international visitors alike.

Named after Leonard Da Vinci’s mother, Caterina di Meo Lippi, the inspiration is evident from the decadent interior and renaissance style artwork.

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry executive chef, Kevin McCole, is renowned for providing the highest standard of food.

With a key focus on locally sourced produce, he has designed a carefully crafted menu of exceptional dishes to tempt all types of customers. Farm to food, local produce is central to Caterina’s overall philosophy which is evident from the range of local suppliers, for example, Higgins of Castlerock, Doherty’s of Derry, Donegal Prime Fish, Season Harvest in Claudy, and Russell’s of Eglinton.

The restaurant service team is led by Peter Cochrane who is dedicated to ensure the highest standard of service and attention to detail in every guests’ experience.

The team are now an award-winning combination and have received their first set of awards.





Open Table UK is an online booking tool which allows customers to book a table with a click of a button. It has awarded Caterina’s a host of accolades including 2019 Diners Choice Award for Best Overall Experience, Best Ambiance, Special Occasions and Sunday Lunch in Northern Ireland.

Speaking on the achievement, general manager, Olga Henry, said: “We are delighted to have achieved our first award for Caterina’s Bistro. We know we have an exceptional restaurant and are thrilled to be voted by the Open Table Diners who have experienced this first-hand.

Since opening we have firmly placed ourselves as the go-to place for all occasions from a casual brunch, business lunch meeting to a special meal with family and friends.

The future is exciting with the launch of Afternoon Tea where we believe we will be serving the best afternoon tea in the city and are gearing up to what already promises to be a fully booked Christmas season.”

As the bistro reaches its milestone first anniversary, Caterina's is rewarding all new and loyal customers with a complimentary glass of bubbly with dinner from tomorrow (Friday, 11 October, to Sunday next, 13 October.

To book a table and experience the award-winning hospitality call Caterina’s on 02871 279111 or via the Open Table app.

Photo shows: Olga Henry, Da Vinci's general manager, with executive chef Kevin McCole and Peter Cochrane, restaurant manager.