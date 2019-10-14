Limavady home scoops 'House of the Year'

A STUNNING Limavady home has scooped the 2019 House of the Year title at the Building and Architect of the Year awards.

'House Overlooking Lough Foyle' - which also has stunning views of Binevenagh Mountain - scooped the all-Ireland prize at a ceremony in Dublin last week.

Designed by Marshall McCann Architects, based in Dunloy, Co. Antrim, the state-of-the-art house has four bedrooms, two living areas and an open plan living, kitchen and dining area.

Brother and sister partnership Martin Marshall and Roisin McCann were the architects behind the magnificient award winning design.