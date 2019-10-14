Deliberate damage to Sixtowns Road leads to closure

THIS is the delierate damage caused to a busy road slammed as “needless vandalism” by an MLA.

The Sixtowns Road outside Draperstown was left “looking like a plough field” after extensive damage to its surface last week.

The road has since been closed to allow repair work to be carried out.

Speaking about the damage caused, Sinn Fein Assembly member Emma Sheerin said: “Our local councillors, Brian McGuigan and Catherine Elattar, have been lobbying DfI Roads consistently for years now about the state of the Sixtowns Road.

“We held a constituency clinic in the area a few weeks ago, and again it was the number one issue on people’s lips.

“Although Roads Service do not currently have the budget to carry out the full resurfacing that they agree the road requires, they made a commitment in the Summer that they would straighten out the most severe sections of the road before Winter.

“I want to thank them for their diligence in carrying this out, particularly following disgraceful, deliberate damage to the road in one section that occurred during the middle of Wednesday night.

“This was totally unnecessary and is hugely disappointing, that someone would go out of their way to inconvenience people.

“It has led to further road closures for repair work, which should be complete by Tuesday evening.”