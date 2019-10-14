Fireworks and frightening characters set for Halloween

A SPOOKY spectacular is planned for Limavady this Halloween with fire performers, frightful characters and a new 'wall of terror' animal farm.

The scarily good line up is planned for the Roe Mill Road Recreation Grounds on Tuesday, October 29, with a fancy dress competition and thrilling fireworks finale also in the works.

The Halloween hooley will kick-started with a lantern parade, organised by Limavady Town Team Good Relations team, from the Limavady Community Development Initiative grounds at 6.30pm.

Joining in on the frightening fun, Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre also has plenty of ghostly goings-on.

Fans of the cult classic the Rocky Horror Picture Show, won’t want to miss the centre's very special movie night, also on Tuesday, October 29.

Dress up as your favourite character and come along to the cabaret-style auditorium complete with candlelight and table snacks. Singing along is strongly encouraged, and it’s BYOB.

Everyone is invited to kick off your Halloween celebrations off in style! Don’t forget, the film is Certificate 15. Admission is £4.

On Wednesday, October 30, the wonderfully talented Liz Weir will be on hand to share some slightly scary tales and spooky fables from 1pm – 2pm. Liz loves to tell tales, especially those which encourage children to join in and enjoy the unique magic of listening to a good story, well told. This is a free event and everyone is welcome.

The Dry Arch Children’s Centre will host its annual Spooky Spectacular Halloween event on Thursday 31st October at the Arts Centre and Drumceatt Square from 1pm – 4pm.

There will be inflatables, fancy dress for children, Sure Start themed play area, street entertainment, spooky ambulance, ice-cream, family Zumba and a disco along with food, face painting, balloon modelling, quiet space and much more fun for all the family. Best of all its free to attend!

For more information on all the Halloween events or to book your place at the Rocky Horror Picture Show, call 028 7776 0650 or visit www.roevalleyarts.com