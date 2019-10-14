Mid Ulster Social Enterprises invited to get on board free 'Best Practice' trip

AS part of the Mid Ulster Social Enterprise Programme, Mid Ulster District Council and Workspace are inviting local social enterprises, charities, community/voluntary and sports groups to ‘get on board’ and take part in a FREE 'Best Practice Visit' in Belfast on Tuesday, October 29 2019 which will showcase the potential ofsocial enterprise.

We are visiting some of Northern Ireland’s leading and most inspiring social enterprises including Workwest’s Social Enterprise Village, USEL ,GLL and Orchardville, and will provide an opportunity to experience at first-hand what is required to set-up, develop and grow a successful social enterprise.

Speaking about the opportunity councillor Martin Kearney, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for Mid Ulster’s social enterprises to visit three very successful social enterprises in Belfast, who are recognised as leaders in their field.

“Local organisations will have the chance to gain knowledge from the experts, and learn how to unlock potential and realise their ambitions for their organisations’ future. I urge our local social enterprises to take this opportunity to join this best practice visit, a first for the Mid Ulster area.”

Social Enterprise Advisor with Workspace Enterprises Ltd, Michelle Clarke said: “We are excited to be organising this best practice visit as part of the Mid Ulster Social Enterprise Programme. Social enterprises and the wider community and voluntary sector seldom get the chance to visit other social enterprises.

“In our experience, they can learn so much from each other and really benefit from the opportunity to see at first-hand how other social enterprises operate and the real community and social benefits which they deliver within disadvantaged groups and communities.

“This also provides an opportunity to support other community organisations in the Mid Ulster area, including Cookstown and Dungannon.

“Providing transport will be Community Transport and 'Out and About' Community Transport.

“The Orchard Café who will also cater for attendees. We also feel privileged that Bill Atkinson, who was highly commended as Social Enterprise Leader of the Year at the Northern Ireland Social Enterprise Awards in 2018, will befacilitating our visit to USEL.”

The visit is FREE to attend and will end with lunch in the Orchard Café at 1pm. Transport is provided and pick-up points will be arranged for attendees in Dungannon, Cookstown and Magherafelt. Due to demand, it is recommended that you pre-book your place by following this Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/best-practice-social-enterprise-visit-tickets-

75832405767 or by contacting Workspace Enterprises on 028 7962 8113

For further information, please contact Michelle Clarke on 028 7962 8113 or by email

michelle@theworkspacegroup.org.