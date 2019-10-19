Contact

Create your own Halloween costumes at 'Stitch a Witch' workshops

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Derry City and Strabane District Council are urging people to consider a return to the tradition of making their own Halloween fancy dress outfits at two specially arranged costume crafting workshops.
The “Stitch a Witch” tutorials will be hosted at the “New 2 You” centre in Pennyburn Recycling Centre from 10.00am to midday this Saturday and Saturday, 26 October, where people can learn basic sewing skills.
Head of environment at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Conor Canning, encouraged the public to get involved in the sessions to learn more about making their own costumes and living sustainably.
“We are encouraging people to gather up materials from around the house and give them a new lease of life for Derry Halloween at our Stitch a Witch workshops,” he said.
“Recycling fabric is a lot kinder to the environment than purchasing ready-made versions and there’s also a great sense of satisfaction from making your own unique costume.
“In this part of the world there’s also a rich shirt-making heritage. We hope that by teaching people sewing skills; it will equip them to mend, make and customise clothes in the future and move away from the fast fashion culture that we’re all accustomed to.
“Our re-use centre, New 2 You, is a fantastic facility where you can leave off any preloved furniture or electrical items and they are upcycled by people who are unemployed or in training.
“The centre also run courses like sewing on a regular basis so it’s a real plus socially, environmentally and economically.”
Spaces at the workshops are limited so book early on Eventbrite by clicking on the link    https://bit.ly/2AYtVle. Admission is £3 plus a booking fee.

