Walking in nature with Older People North West

Research increasingly indicates that one of the best things that people can do for their physical, emotional and mental wellbeing is to walk in nature.

Older People North West/Age Concern recognises that this can be difficult for older people who may not have transport, to access the beauty of our natural world within and beyond the city.

In order to support more people to experience the pleasure of walking the city’s greenways and country parks, Older People North West will be running an all-weather walking group.

Beginning on Monday next, 21October, go along to Malvern House for 12.45pm to register.

A minibus will leave at 1.00pm sharp for the first of 14 walks taking participants through the winter months until Spring. This project is funded by the Public Health Agency through the CLEAR Project.

Christine Carlin, research and development officer with Older People North West, said: “Here is a chance to be part of a group that can motivate each other to get out and walk.

“The evidence is there that connecting with others, developing a regular habit and being out in nature is good for the soul.”

As spaces are limited, advance booking is essential. To be part of the walking , talking and tea drinking group, telephone 028 71 347 478 or email development @olderpeoplenorthwest.org.

The first walk will be to the Bay Road Country Park. Wrap up warm and wear sensible shoes and put your best foot forward at your own pace.