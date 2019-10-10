GAA: Derry handed home draw in 2020 Ulster Senior Football Championship

Contact
Derry will take on Armagh in the 2020 Ulster Senior Football Championship opener, following Wednesday morning's draw.
The Oakleafers will be under new boss Rory Gallagher and will be searching for their Ulster SFC win since edging out Down in 2015, in Brian McIver's last year in charge.
The last time Derry reached an Ulster Final, in 2011, they were 3-14 to 1-11 semi--final winners over Armagh under John Brennan.
Derry: D Devlin, SL McGoldrick (0-1), K McGuckin, D McBride, B Óg McAlary, C Kielt (0-1), M Bateson, J Diver, M Friel, M Lynch (1-2), J Kielt, B McGoldrick, E Muldoon, E Bradley (1-5, 2f), C Gilligan (1-5, 5f).
Subs: C Mullan for B McAlary, C O’Boyle for E Muldoon, E McGuckin for E Bradley, C McGoldrick for M Lynch
Armagh: P Hearty, A Mallon, B Donaghy, K Dyas, A Kernan (0-1), C McKeever, V Martin, K Toner, C Vernon (0-1), T Kernan, BJ Padden, M Mackin, M O’Rourke (1-1), S McDonnell 0-6 (3f, 1 ’45), J Clarke (0-1).
Subs: J Lavery for V Martin, P Duffy (0-1) for K Dyas, D McKenna for BJ Padden, B Mallon for M O’Rourke, J Murtagh for T Kernan
2020 Draw
Preliminary Round
(1) - Cavan v Monaghan
Quarter-Finals
(2) - Donegal v Tyrone
(3) - Derry v Armagh
(4) - Antrim v Winner 1
(5) - Fermanagh v Down
Semi-Finals
2 v 3
4 v 5
