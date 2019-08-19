New mural marks 48th anniversary of IRA volunteer who was killed in Creggan

Sinn Féin unveiled a new mural dedicated to Eamonn Lafferty during their annual wreath laying ceremony yesterday.

The artwork in memory of the late Eamonn Lafferty took place at Kildrum Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

A wreath-laying ceremony marked the 48th anniversary of the IRA man’s death who was killed in a gun battle with British soldiers.



Eamonn Lafferty (19) was shot dead at Kildrum Gardens in the Creggan area of the city in the early hours of 18 August, 1971.

He was one of a number of IRA members who had been engaged in a gun battle with British soldiers on Southway and was the first IRA volunteer to be killed by troops in the city.



On that day in 1971 the British Army attempted to come into Creggan up Southway, a heavy gun battle ensued between British soldiers and IRA Volunteers. During this battle Eamonn was shot and subsequently died from his injuries.

There is a display at the Bloody Sunday Museum about Eamonn.



Local Sinn Féin Councillor Tina Burke said: “This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bogside. In 1969 young men and women took to the streets of Derry and began the final battle for Justice, Equality and Freedom.

“In the intervening years many have given their lives for that continuing struggle as Volunteers in the Derry Brigade Óglaigh Na hÉireann.



“Sunday marked the 48th Anniversary of the death of IRA Volunteer Eamonn Lafferty.

“Today as part of the annual wreath ceremony which is held each year in his memory a new mural was unveiled."