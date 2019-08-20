Bishop McKeown announces clerical changes for Derry Diocese

The Bishop of Derry, Bishop Donal McKeown, has announced the following clerical changes, effective from this Friday, 23 August 2019:

Rev Paul Fraser, CC Creggan, to be PP Ardstraw West and Castlederg and PP Termonamongan;

Rev Colm O’Doherty, PP Ardstraw West and Castlederg, to be PP Clonleigh and Adm Urney & Castlefin;

Rev Francis Bradley, PP Buncrana and Chancellor of the Diocese of Derry, to be, in addition, PP Burt, Inch and Fahan;

Rev Michael Porter, PP Urney and Castlefin, to have one-year sabbatical before taking up his duties again as PP next year;

Rev Micheál McGavigan, Director of the Diocesan Pastoral Centre, to be, in addition, Adm Banagher;

Rev Patrick Baker, PP Banagher, to be CC pro tem Limavady;

Rev Daniel McFaul, CC Cappagh, to be CC Creggan;

Rev Declan McGeehan, newly ordained, to be CC Cappagh;

Rev Kevin Mulhern, on loan from the Society of African Missions, to be CC Burt, Inch and Fahan in addition to his ministry with the chaplaincy team of HMP Magilligan;

Rev Ciaran Hegarty, on loan from the Diocese of Down & Connor, to be CC pro tem Urney and Castlefin;

Rev John Gilmore, PP Termonamongan, to retire;

Rev Edward Kilpatrick, PP Clonleigh, to retire;

Rev Neil McGoldrick, PP Burt Inch & Fahan, to retire;

Rev John Downey, upon retirement as CC Ballinascreen, to remain in residence in the parish.

