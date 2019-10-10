Contact
Derry Police appeal for information following burglary of outbuilding
Detectives in Strand Road are appealing for information following a report of burglary at residential premises at the Kittybane Road area. Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “Sometime between 8pm on Sunday 6th October and 8:30am on Monday 7th October, it was reported that entry was gained to an outbuilding in the area. A number of items including a Sthil Chainsaw, leaf blower and hedge clipper were taken during the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area during that time to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 741 07/10/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Unite Trade Union teams up with Street Soccer NI to raise funds for Derry based mental health charities
CLIMATE ACTION
NEWS
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier new titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.