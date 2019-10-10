Derry Police appeal for information following burglary of outbuilding

Detectives in Strand Road are appealing for information following a report of burglary at residential premises at the Kittybane Road area. Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “Sometime between 8pm on Sunday 6th October and 8:30am on Monday 7th October, it was reported that entry was gained to an outbuilding in the area. A number of items including a Sthil Chainsaw, leaf blower and hedge clipper were taken during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area during that time to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 741 07/10/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”