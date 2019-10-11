Nadine Coyle tipped to enter the Celebrity Jungle

Derry singer, Nadine Coyle, is to feature in one of television's most-watched reality series, it is being reported.

The former Girls Aloud member is set enter the Australian jungle to take part in “I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.”

The 34-year-old recently split from partner, Jason Bell, father of her five-year-old daughter, Anaiya.

Series producers are reportedly hoping the Derry girl will “tell the bars” about her former bandmates.

Being tipped to join her Down Under are former Glasgow Rangers and Scottish international footballer, Ally McCoist, Breakfast TV presenter Lorraine Kelly and celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay.

The series – to be screened to millions on all of ITV's networks from the end of next month – will once again be presented by Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin.