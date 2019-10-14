Derry man jailed for assault on mother and father

Contact
Derry court where Sweeney was jailed for assaulting his mother and father.
A man who admitted assaulting his mother and father has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court today.
William John Sweeney (26), of Oakland Park in the Creggan area of the city, admitted three charges of criminal damage and the assault charges that occurred on 5 October.
The court heard police were called to Oakland Park and observed Sweeney standing in the garden of his home.
A front window was smashed as were two plant pots.
Police were told there had been an altercation at a nearby address and Sweeney had assaulted a woman and was said to have “wrecked the place.”
His father went to the address to remove him and was punched on the side of the head by Sweeney.
The court was told Sweeney threw a bench through a window and some of the glass struck his mother.
Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said Sweeney was a classic binge drinker.
He said on the day in question, he had been drinking all night and that morning he had gone and bought a bottle of vodka and continued drinking.
The solicitor said his client could not argue with what was being said as he could not remember.
He said Sweeney's family were “decent people who are at their wit's end what to do about their son's behaviour when he drinks.”
Sweeney was sentenced to four months in prison and District Judge Barney McElholm said he hoped he would use the opportunity to “dry” himself out.
