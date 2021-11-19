Donegal gardaí investigating series of Inishowen car thefts
Gardaí are investigating a series of thefts from cars in Muff.
A number of cars were targeted in the Ard Ban area in the early hours of Thursday, November 18.
Gardai say that all vehicles had been entered unlawfully and are appealing to residents in that area who may have seen or heard anything on that date that might assist with them investigation to contact them in Buncrana.
Gardai wish to remind all car owners to ensure that their car is secured when unattended/parked.
"Please do not leave anything valuable in your car eg. cash, jewellery or electronics even if it is parked at your home," a garda spokesperson said.
