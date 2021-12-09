Search

09 Dec 2021

'It’s so divorced from the reality' - TD urges govt to condemn UK border Bill

A Sinn Féin TD is calling on the government to condemn a proposed border Bill currently going through the UK's House of Commons.

Deputy Pearse Doherty raised concerns in the Dáil today about the UK's Nationality and Borders Bill which, if passed, means any non-Irish or non-UK citizens would need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the UK, including Northern Ireland.

The deputy raised the matter with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, saying it was a “disgrace”.

Deputy Doherty claimed it threatened livelihoods and the tourism sector in the north-west and placed stress on residents. 

“It undermines the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area and Ireland once again faces the prospect of the collateral damage of a Tory government in Westminster that doesn’t give a damn about Ireland and it’s so divorced from the reality of life on the border that it could even countenance such a measure like this,” he said.

He pressed Varadkar to “make it absolutely clear to the British government that this is not on”.

The Tánaiste said the Irish government would communicate its concerns and objections to the measure to the UK.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t come as a huge surprise,” he said.

“If you recall, part of the argument in favour of Brexit was about controlling their borders, and also about reducing and stopping immigration from the European Union, and this is part of the outworking of that.

“It may be the case that some people who voted for Brexit didn’t realise that but it is part of the outworking of Brexit that the United Kingdom is going to harden its borders and is going to reduce immigration, including from the European Union.

“Ending free movement was a big part of the argument that they made. But we will absolutely be making our views known.”

