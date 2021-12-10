New English language resources will help migrants adjust to Irish life, says Harris

The Minister for Further and Higher Education has launched new resources to help migrant learners improve their English language skills and adjust to Irish life.

The news was announced this morning on International Human Rights Day with the publication of guidelines and toolkits to assist learners.

Minister Simon Harris called competence in English as well as strong literacy and numeracy "a necessary foundation" for success in life and work in Ireland.

He said, "Our Further Education and Training (FET) sector aims to drive not only Ireland's economic success, but also to advance social cohesion and inclusion. Every individual must have a path to future that they want, through the means that best suit them. Investment made by government in FET is an investment in our country's future.

"Those who have come to Ireland and chosen to make their home here have made a huge contribution to our society. Not only do our migrant communities contribute to our economy, most importantly, they enrich our culture and provide vibrancy and diversity to Irish life. It is incumbent, therefore, on all of us however to ensure we take all the steps we can to make it easier for migrants to adjust to life in Ireland and to be able to participate in our society in the most fulfilling way."

Hope you enjoy this short animation on Initial and Ongoing Assessment of English Language Competency of Migrant Learners in Further Education and Training – Report, Guidelines and Toolkit. Reports at https://t.co/KlV5Qwjspx @CavMonETB @DeptofFHed @ETBIreland pic.twitter.com/xpacQPmFRg — SOLAS #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@SOLASFET) December 10, 2021

The minister stated the sector is "fully committed" to building inclusive teaching and learning environments.

He said, "All actions and practices embrace and promote diversity and build a sense of belonging for all in every interaction, in every lesson and in every classroom or teaching and learning place."