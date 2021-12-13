Man arrested for murder of Sinn Féin councillor 30 years ago released without charge
Gardai investigating the murder of a Sinn Féin councillor in Co Donegal 30 years ago have released a man without charge following his arrest at the weekend.
Eddie Fullerton, a father of six, was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries at his home in Buncrana in May 1991.
The UDA carried out the attack on the 56-year-old builder and republican politician.
Gardai from the Donegal division arrested the suspect, 56, yesterday (December 12th) in relation to the murder investigation.
The man, who was detained shortly after 10am, was released from custody at Letterkenny Garda Station without charge.
A file will now be prepared for the DPP.
On the 30th anniversary of Mr Fullerton’s murder earlier this year, Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald called for an independent inquiry into the circumstances of the shooting.
