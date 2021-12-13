Search

13 Dec 2021

Eighteen palliative groups to benefit from €10m in funding for end-of-life care

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Eighteen palliative organisations nationwide will benefit from €10million in funding of end-of-life care.  

The aim of the funding, announced today by the Minister for Health, is to increase "the equitable access to palliative services" across Ireland. 

Minister Stephen Donnelly said, "We are rightly, very proud of our palliative care services in Ireland. We have seen the availability and range of services grow significantly over the last 20 years. At the same time, we are aware that the provision of services is not equally spread across the country. 

Anam Cara and First Light are two organisations which will benefit from €50,000 each, while €150,000 will go to the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation, as well as €300,000 shared between the Irish Hospice Foundation and the Irish Cancer Society. 

Three million euro of the funding will be equally distributed to progress the development of hospices in Drogheda, Cavan and the Midlands, which are in the planning stages at present. 

Minister Donnelly said, "The development of these units will result in a hospice serving every region of the country." 

Over €5million will also be distributed to the members of the Voluntary Hospice Group to support the valuable work of members. 

The minister said, "We value the essential palliative care services provided by members of the Voluntary Hospice Group and this funding is in recognition of, and to support, their valuable services.” 

Two hundred thousand euro will be provided to the Waterford Hospice Foundation to clear the debt on the new 20 bed specialist inpatient unit, the removal of which will allow the organisation to direct funds to patient services. 

