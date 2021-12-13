Covid-19 patients in hospital increase slightly but overall numbers continue to drop

The number of Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital rose slightly in the last 24 hours, but continue to drop when compared with recent weeks.
Latest figures show that there are 517 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals today.
That number is up 13 from yesterday.
The figure is 3.5% lower than last Monday, and 10.7% lower than two weeks ago.
The latest figures available show that there are 109 patients in ICU.
That is a slight drop on the previous figure of 111.
Covid-19 patient numbers in hospital have continued to drop in recent weeks.
The highest figure this year for Covid-29 patient numbers in hospital was 2020 on January 18 last.
On July 9 of this year, there were just 50 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital.
The number rose to 685 on October 22, but has seen a gradual decline since then.
