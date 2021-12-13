Search

13 Dec 2021

Sport sector to receive €80million in emergency funds after 'challenging' two years

Sport sector to receive €80million in emergency funds after 'challenging' two years

Sport sector to receive €80million in emergency funds after 'challenging' two years

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Ireland's sport sector is set to receive €80million in emergency funds after a "challenging" two years due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. 

The announcement was made today by Minister for Sport, Catherine Martin TD, and Minister of State for Sport and Gaeltacht Affairs, Jack Chambers TD. 

Seventy three and a half million euro is being allocated in Covid-19 related funding to recover and grow post-pandemic, while €5.3million will go towards sport equipment. 

The sport equipment roll out will include the provision of defibrillators for clubs, kits for school children and state-of-the-art equipment for high-performance athletes. 

It's hoped the funding will provide stability and certainty to the sport sector as it looks ahead to 2022. 

Minister Catherine Martin said, "As a nation so fond of sports, we are very supportive of our clubs, our competitors and of course everyone who enjoys physical activity. But the last two years have been two of the most challenging for all sports organisations and the announcement of this funding will come as a relief for the sports sector. It’s important that the sport sector is on a firm financial footing.

"The additional funding, coupled with the increase in the budget for sport in 2022, will ensure the long-term viability of our sports organisations, high performance sport and will make sure sport remains accessible to all. These emergency funds will reach all corners of the country, a myriad of activities and ensure clubs and grassroots groups continue their great work." 

As part of the investments, provisions have also been made for the disability sport sector in line with the SportForAll initiative. 

Financial support will be received by organisations such as Special Olympics Ireland, the Irish Wheelchair Association and Paralympics Ireland.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media