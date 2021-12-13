Autobiographical film set during the Troubles lands seven Golden Globes nominations

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) - responsible for organising the Golden Globes - has announced the contenders for this year's awards following a year of controversy and criticism.

The 2022 awards ceremony will not be broadcast on television after US network NBC dropped the show following a backlash over the organisation’s lack of diversity, prompting the HFPA to admit a raft of new members, overhaul their bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

The winners of the prizes will still be announced next year, but without the usual star-studded, red carpet event.

Sir Kenneth Brannagh's autobiographical film - Belfast - set during the Troubles has swept the nominations with a total of seven.

Brannagh is nominated in the Best Director category for the film about his childhood in northern Ireland, while its supporting stars have also been recognised.

Nominees for Best Director, Motion Picture: Steven Spielberg, West Side Story, @westsidemovie Denis Villeneuve, Dune, @dunemovie Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog, @TPOTDKenneth Branagh, Belfast, @BelfastMovieMaggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter, @thelostdaughter — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 13, 2021

Belfast has also been nominated for Best Song ('Down to Joy' by Van Morrison), Best Supporting Actor for Ciarán Hinds and Jamie Dornan, Best Supporting Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Best Screenplay for Motion Picture for Brannagh, and Best Motion Picture (Drama) for Focus Features.

Irish actress, Ruth Negga, has also been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film, Passing.

Benedict Cumberbatch is in the running for the best actor in a drama prize for his role in Jane Campion’s film, The Power Of The Dog. He is nominated alongside: Mahershala Ali for Swan Song; Will Smith for King Richard; Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth and Javier Bardem for Being The Ricardos.

Oliia Colman is nominated for her role in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, alongside other best actress in a drama contenders: Kristen Stewart, for Spencer; Jessica Chastain, for The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Lady Gaga for House of Gucci and Nicole Kidman for Being The Ricardos.

Earlier this year, the HFPA was heavily criticised after it emerged it had no black members.

Its ethics were also called into question over alleged shady practices including accepting inappropriate “freebies” following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

NBC, which pays millions of dollars to broadcast the ceremony each year, said it would not do so in 2022.

HFPA president, Helen Hoehne, admitted it has been a “year of change and reflection” as she introduced the nominations for the 2022 ceremony, adding; “For eight months we have worked tirelessly as an organisation to be better.”

The winners will be announced on January 9.