Over €100m in funding for Irish airports will help tackle 'devastating impact' of Covid

Over €100million in funding for airports across Ireland has been allocated to help tackle "the devastating impact" of Covid-19.

That's according to Minister of State for the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, who made the funding announcement today.

One hundred and eight million euro has been allocated to Donegal, Kerry, Ireland West Knock (IWAK), Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports.

Fifteen million euro of which will target safety and security operations including traffic control, fire services and security.

Minister Naughton said, "I fully recognise the devastating impact that Covid has had on our regional airports. This is why I am delighted to announce that the operational funding of €15 million will cover 100% of the cost of all eligible expenditure at Shannon, Cork, Donegal, Knock and Kerry airports in 2021 under the Scheme. This will go a long way towards enabling these airports to remain financially sustainable as they move beyond this current crisis and into 2022."

"This funding will continue to compensate airports for the damage caused as a result of Covid and I am pleased to say that our smaller regional airports of Donegal, Knock and Kerry are being fully compensated for the damage caused by Covid to the maximum amounts allowable under this scheme."

Donegal airport will receive €600,000, with Kerry receiving €2.2m, and €1.9m for IWAK. Dublin will receive a massive €79.6m, with Cork airport being allocated €13.7m and Shannon receiving €10.1m.

The minister continued: "This funding also reinforces the Government’s commitment to the aviation sector, by providing State airports with flexibility to roll out discounts on airport charges, with a view to supporting the recovery and restoration of strategic connectivity, including on long-haul routes, for Ireland."

The funding is part of direct Exchequer supports to the airports with funding from the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025, the Covid-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021, as well as the Covid-19 Supplementary Supports Scheme for Irish Airports.

It is in addition to almost €29million in grants already allocated to airports this year, bringing the total amount to €160million for 2021.