Gluten-free bread at popular supermarket recalled due to possible presence of gluten
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has released an allergen alert for batches of bread sold at a popular supermarket.
The warning was issued over the weekend to inform consumers that Marks & Spencer's 'Made Without Gluten Free White Sourdough Cob 400g' may in fact contain gluten.
According to the FSAI, batches with the barcode number 00116626 are being recalled due to the possible presence of wheat flour, which is not listed in the ingredients.
This may make the affected batches unsafe for consumers allergic to or intolerant of gluten.
Products with the following best-before dates are affected:
