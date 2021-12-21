Star of Irish TV show backs campaign offering support to people with drug/crime lifestyle

A star of an Irish TV show is throwing his support behind Dublin community groups who are coming together to promote alternatives to crime and drug-related activity.

Wesley Doyle, who plays Doug Ferguson on Fair City, has lent his support to 'Get The Message Out - There Is Another Way' following an increase in drug-related crime and violence in the Northside.

It's hoped the campaign will inform young people and their families of the dangers of drugs and crime and of supports available to avoid or exit the lifestyle.

Wesley said, "This a wonderful initiative, I am very happy to be support it and encourage everybody who can to get the message out."

Actor John Connors of Love/Hate and ex-prisoner turned professional triathlete Ger Redmond have also supported the campaign.

Dr Jack Nolan, chair of the Darndale Economic and Social Plan implementation group, said communities affected by drugs have not been forgotten.

“We know we need to use every available means to positively help young people involved in the drug economy,” he said.

“Young people and their families need to know that there is another way.

“The initiative provides support for young people and families caught up in drug-debt intimidation.

“And it encourages people to consider a different way of life by highlighting opportunities, services and activities available to help them to reach their full potential.”

According to the Manager of the Edenmore Drugs Intervention Team and spokesperson for Get The Message Out, Deborah Morgans, communities affected by drugs have not been forgotten.

“We know that we need to use every available means to target young people involved in the drug economy,” she said.

“Young people and their families need to know that there is another way.

“We can provide support for young people and families caught up in drug-debt intimidation.

“And we encourage people to consider a different way of life by highlighting opportunities, services and activities available to help them to reach their full potential.”