Search

22 Dec 2021

TD calls on Education Minister to run next year's Leaving Cert on same basis as 2021

TD calls on Education Minister to run next year's Leaving Cert on same basis as 2021

TD calls on Education Minister to run next year's Leaving Cert on same basis as 2021

Reporter:

Reporter

A TD is calling on the Minister for Education to run next year's Leaving Cert on the same hybrid basis as 2021. 

Deputy Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, who is in favour of "urgent" radical reform of the exam system wants Minister Norma Foley to bring "certainty" to students who will be sitting the Leaving Certificate in 2022. 

He said, "Final year second level students have been through a huge amount of disruption over the last two years, with rolling school closures, and significant upheaval in their learning environment because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The loss of in person teaching in fifth year combined with the interruptions since September due to teachers not being available and the impact of substitutions should inform what we do next." 

According to the deputy, nobody wants to be in this position but it's "only fair" to give students clarity now. 

He said, "The Minister for Education should make a quick decision to run the Leaving Cert for 2022 on the same hybrid basis as last year. [She] must accept that the education experience for students is still being negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“By bringing certainty for students now, the Minister will remove any confusion for the rest of the school year by accepting again that the hybrid system of written exams and calculated grades will be needed again in 2022. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media