James Webb telescope has 'potential to make breakthroughs in the field of astronomy'

The most powerful telescope to go into space was successfully launched on Christmas Day.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was on an Ariane 5 rocket when it left the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, and aims to help to answer unsolved questions about the universe.

– What is the James Webb telescope?

Also known as simply “Webb”, the James Webb Telescope is a space telescope that was launched into space in order to expand scientists’ knowledge of the universe.

The telescope follows the Hubble Space Telescope as the next great space science observatory.

Huge relief – #Webb is successfully on its way to a new home, 1.5 million km away, to look back in time & unlock secrets of the early universe. Congratulations to all the people involved. Merry #Christmas everyone! https://t.co/3BsxjTE7vE — Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) December 25, 2021

– What does it actually do?

It will be going into space to look back in time, aiming to discover more about the formation of stars and galaxies and to determine how the first galaxies formed.

The telescope has the potential to make breakthroughs in the field of astronomy.

– What is the MIRI and why is it important?

The Mid-Infrared Instrument is a key instrument on the James Webb Telescope, and is able to see the faint light from the most distant stars and can see through dust and gas to spot stars being born.

It also has a spectrograph to break up light into its constituent wavelengths, a camera, and a coronagraph to block starlight and look at fainter objects next to stars.

This data could be used to further understand how galaxies are formed.

We have LIFTOFF of the @NASAWebb Space Telescope! At 7:20am ET (12:20 UTC), the beginning of a new, exciting decade of science climbed to the sky. Webb’s mission to #UnfoldTheUniverse will change our understanding of space as we know it. pic.twitter.com/Al8Wi5c0K6 — NASA (@NASA) December 25, 2021

– Who was involved in the project?

The mission is led by Nasa, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency, but the UK played a major role by leading the European Consortium which, partnered with US institutes, designed, built and tested one of the four main science instruments, the MIRI.

– Why is it so important?

If successful, it will give scientists valuable insight into space matter as it aims to discover details of the mystery substance that makes up the vast majority of matter.

– How long did it take to create?

The project has been in the making since 1996, and was completed in 2016.

It was originally meant to launch earlier in December but due to several setbacks, its departure was delayed.



