'Another positive step' - Donnelly confirms joint purchase of Covid antibody treatments

The Minister for Health has confirmed a government decision to purchase Covid-19 antibody treatments along with the EU Commission.

Minister Stephen Donnelly spoke about the news after a Cabinet meeting this afternoon.

He welcomed the decision to jointly purchase antiviral and monoclonal antibodies, calling it "another positive step" in Ireland's ongoing virus response.

Minister Donnelly called the current incidence of Covid-19 across communities "unprecedented", and said, "This virus continues to pose a significant risk to the functioning of our economy and wider society."

Ireland is reportedly seeking treatments manufactured by Pfizer, Glaxo Smith Kline and Merck.

The minister said, "In order to protect essential services and the health of those most vulnerable to infection with Covid-19, it is imperative that we are prepared to use all of the tools available.

"That is why, at my request, my department and the HSE are working to progress EU joint procurement for these treatments, as well as bilateral channels. The government has agreed that funding necessary to support the purchase of these treatments will be provided."