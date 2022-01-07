Search

07 Jan 2022

Monthly report reveals almost 3,000 children were homeless in November 2021

Monthly report reveals almost 3,000 children were homeless in November 2021

Monthly report reveals almost 3,000 children were homeless in November 2021

Almost 3,000 children in Ireland were recorded as homeless in November 2021 alone. 

That's according to the latest Monthly Homelessness Report released today (January 7) by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. 

Homeless children - a total of 2,548 in November - were noted in every county in Ireland, with the majority in Dublin and the fewest in the North-West and the Midlands. 

This encompasses counties Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath. 

Six thousand five hundred and fifty one adults are currently experiencing homelessness in the State, with 4,307 males and 2,244 females. 

Fifty four percent of homeless adults (or 3,535 people) are between the ages of 25 and 44, while 124 people over the age of 65 are without a home. 

The next most affected age group is 45-64 year olds (1,781 people), followed by 1,111 18-24 year olds. 

These statistics are published on a monthly basis and refer to the number of homeless people in emergency accommodation funded by housing authorities in a specific count week. 

