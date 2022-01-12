Woman killed in brutal assault on Offaly canal

Gardaí are investigating after a woman was killed in an assault on the Grand Canal near Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The incident happened at 4pm on Wednesday.

The body of the woman in her 20s remains at the scene. The scene is currently preserved and will remain preserved overnight.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with this incident and he is currently being detained at Tullamore Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified.

An incident room has been established at Tullamore Garda Station under a Senior Investigating Officer. A family liaison officer has been appointed and is liaising with the family of the deceased.

Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information on this fatal assault to come forward. In particular Gardaí are appealing to any persons that were in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm this afternoon Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.