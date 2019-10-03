Unite trade union and Street Soccer NI team up to support Derry-based mental health charities

A Derry trade union has partnered with Street Soccer NI to host a football tournament in aid of mental health charities in the city.

Alongside Street Soccer NI, Unite trade union is holding a football tournament tomorrow, 26th September at Magee pitches to raise funds for Derry based mental health charities.

Sixteen teams will take part in this year’s competition but it is anticipated that this will become a bigger annual event.

Martin McLoone Vice Chairperson of Unite Community, Jim Larkin Branch, said: “We haven’t chosen the specific charities at present but were looking to support mental health charities in the city.

“This is the start of something that will be an annual event for our branch.

“One of our members runs the Street Soccer NI in Derry and he came up with the idea of helping the mental health sector because we know it’s underfunded and a need for better strategies to deal with mental health, particularly around suicide prevention.”

Street Soccer NI runs free weekly football sessions across Belfast and Derry for men and women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Alongside the football it offers support around housing, employment, addictions, mental health issues and more.

They arrange tournaments and trips throughout the year including the annual Homeless World Cup.



To support the event and donate money for local mental health charities you can visit: www.gofundme.com/unite-community-in-aid-of-mental-health-in-derry