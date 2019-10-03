Mayor renews call to back Supporting People Programme frontline workers

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane has stressed the need for employers to “review their practices” and value the workers who are supporting some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Supporting People Programme workers provide housing related support services, help people affected by domestic violence, those with addictions, families with child protection concerns, people in need of benefit advice and more.

Earlier this year the local council unanimously backed a motion which recognised the work of frontline workers and called for an independent review into the programme, including terms and conditions of its workers.

In a statement to the Derry News this week, Mayor, Michaela Boyle of Sinn Féin, reiterated the need to back workers: "As Mayor I would like to voice my support for those involved in the Supporting People Programme, and stress the need to protect and respect the rights of frontline workers.

"This is an issue that affects so many people in the Derry and Strabane area who are dealing daily with the challenges of providing a valuable support service helping some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

"This matter needs to be urgently addressed and I would encourage those employers involved to review their practices and fully acknowledge the value of the staff delivering these much needed specialist services."

Niall McCarroll, UNISON community branch chairperson said the Supporting People Campaign presented "damning evidence" to Derry City and Strabane District Council's Health and Community Committee.

It detailed the outworkings of outsourced public contracts and the growing crisis within the Department for Communities and NIHE funded Supporting People Programme - "a crisis which is impeding service delivery for vulnerable people and denying frontline workers the right to social justice."

With specific reference to supported living workplaces, he said, the reality of outsourcing within the community sector is that some employers, unchallenged, choose not to value their frontline workers whilst garnishing a select few, who they deem worthy.

"The transfer of public services has many beneficiaries, however working class people are not included but rather excluded from benefiting from an honest days work.

"UNISON Community Branch activists are working hard and are committed to building a community wide culture of solidarity with regards the Supporting People Campaign and now with the direct involvement and support of the Mayor this solidarity focused campaign has become more dynamic and influential.

"The UNISON led Save the Foyle Haven Campaign began with the workers getting organised, the wider community mobilising in support and finally DCSDC joined the campaign through the office of the Mayor and collectively the workers driven movement protected jobs and a much valued and needed service."

He continued: "These are the fundamentals of any trade union movement campaigning formula, a blueprint for equality, integrity and the downfall of self serving governance.

"On behalf of our branch membership a UNISON delegation will now meet with the Mayor to deliver a list of human rights based questions, for both employers and all relevant statutory bodies to provide answers.

"The employers and statutory agencies will now be called in front of the DCSDC Health and Community Committee to engage in the UNISON led Supporting People Campaign as we focus on protecting the Supporting People programme and safeguarding frontline workers against corporate greed and those not fit for purpose employers who operate within this sector.

"The right of everyone to the enjoyment of just and favourable conditions of work is recognised in the United Nations International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, its time this same right was honoured and upheld within the Supporting People programme.

"UNISON would like to thank the DCSDC Health and Community Committee for the genuine support offered following the UNISON presentation to council and we look forward to working closely with them in the future."