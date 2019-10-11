Man charged with attempted abduction of five boys and a girl remanded in custody at Derry Court

Contact
A 46-year-old man was remanded in custody when he appeared Derry Magistrate's Court today charged with six counts of attempted child abduction.
Krzysztof Kubala, of Lisfannon Park in the Bogside area of the city, was charged with the attempted abduction of five boys and one girl on 4 October in the Strathfoyle area.
Opposing bail, a police officer connected Kubala to the charges.
Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said the main difficulty for the defence was the lack of a suitable address.
He said he believed even if there was an address police would still be opposed to bail and the officer confirmed that was so.
No further details of the charges were given and Kubala, a Polish national who had an interpreter in court, was remanded in custody to appear again on 17 October.
