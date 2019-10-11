Contact

Meenan murder accused granted bail

The late Edward Meenan

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A man charged with the murder of Edward Meenan in Derry in November last year has been granted bail.

Ryan Walters (20), of Crawford Square in Derry, was the last of three men charged with the murder to be released on bail.

A police officer told Derry Magistrate's Court they were opposed to bail due to the risk of re-offending.

He said the murder of Mr. Meenan (pictured) had led to "anger and tension" in the local community and there were fears that if released, Walters could 'suffer harm.'

The officer said despite only being 20-year-old Walters already had a record of 33 previous convictions and posed "grave risk to the public."

The court heard that during police interviews Walters admitted knowing about the killing but said he had nothing to do with it.

Defence counsel, Eoghan Devlin, questioned the officer about delays in the case.

He asked had the other two accused been granted bail by the High Court and was told they had.

District Judge, Barney McElholm, said he was not going to "tilt at windmills" and if the others had been granted bail he would do the same for Walters.

Bail was granted to an address outside the city and Walters will appear again later this month.

