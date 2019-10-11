Man in hospital after Derry shooting

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after being shot in the Waterside area of Derry last night.

Police said two masked men entered a house in Margaret Street at about 8.45pm and shot the man in both legs.

He was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital (pictured) for treatment for his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Police have appealed for anyone who has information about the incident to contact them.

The incident has been condemned by Sinn Fein Councillor for the area, Christopher Jackson.

He said: “There can be no place for the use of guns on the streets of the Waterside, or indeed anywhere in our city.

"This type of activity is not wanted and those who are involved in it should desist.

"This is in stark contrast to all the good work that is going on in this community.

Councillor Jackson concluded: "I would call on anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

It is the third such shooting in the city in recent weeks.