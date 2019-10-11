Man escapes injury in Derry arson attack

Police in Derry are appealing for information following an arson attack on a property in the city on Monday of this week.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “Shortly after 5.30am we received a report of a fire at a property in the Clon Elagh area. Damage was caused to the a door at the house.

“A man, aged in his thirties, was in the property at the time. While he was physically uninjured, he has been left badly shaken by the ordeal.

“Police attended the scene along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who have ruled the blaze to be deliberate and so we are treating this as arson.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 215 of 07/10/19.”

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”