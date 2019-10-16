Maghera teen arrested in undercover cocaine probe

A MAGHERA teenager is one of three people remanded into custody after an undercover police operation into the alleged supply of cocaine.

Michael Fields (19) of Sunnyside Park, Maghera appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court accused of three counts each of possessing and supplying cocaine on 16 and 29 May and 7 June.

Another teenager, Andre Santos (19) of Cooke Crescent, Cookstown is charged withA possessing and supplying cocaine on 29 June, as well as possessing Ecstasy, cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply on 10 October.

Gareth Patrick Collins of Beechway, Cookstown also faces charges.

They include 10 counts of possessing cocaine, eight of supplying and a single count of possessing criminal property on various dates between 16 February and 10 October.

The allegations relate to an undercover police operation into the alleged supply of cocaine in the Cookstown area.

A detective constable told the court he believed he could connect all three accused to the charges.

The PSNI detective explained that a police operation commenced in November 2018 involving undercover officers conducting test purchases of cocaine, ranging in purity from 6% to 52%, from each accused, which were reordered on video.

A Mercedes belonging to Collins was seized and £3000 cash found in the central console. A search of a second car located a bag of white powder, secreted inside a glove behind a door panel. While not yet tested, it is suspected it is cocaine.

Other items seized in relation to Collins included hundreds of “dealer bags”, a phone and a dealer list containing names known to police.

During a series of interviews Collins repeatedly replied ‘no comment’ to all questions and when shown the video footage. He refused to provide an access code to his phone, which will require to be forensically opened.

On examination, cocaine sold by him was generally mixed with benzocaine, but in one instance a quantity of Levamisole – a drug used to treat parasites in agricultural animals – was found.

The detective advised this has been linked to “flesh-eating cocaine” in the United States.

In relation to Santos, an undercover deal was followed by a search of his home, where a Haribo sweet box was found containing 150 bags of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £15,000.

Police believe this was ready for distributing via a social media platform. Quantities of Ecstasy and cannabis were also recovered.

Santos co-operated with police admitting he travels twice a year to Portugal. While not in employment he had “massive gains”

Turning to Fields, the detective claimed he is suspected of supplying the highest purity cocaine ranging between 33% and 52% over three occasions.

“He is not at the bottom end, nor an entry-level dealer,” said the detective.

Defence lawyers sought bail, highlighting a potential issue of entrapment.

Specifically asked by Collin’s lawyer if he instructed undercover officers to seek cocaine with higher levels of purity, the detective replied, “No. I cannot speak for the officers in the covert side of the operation. I am entirely involved in overt.”

Bail was urged for Collins to continue working as a welder and retain his £180,000 mortgage payments. The defence dismissed suggestions of a luxury lifestyle, instead claiming his client is “industrious”.