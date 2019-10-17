Young Hero award for Derry's Megan

A Derry teen has picked up a Young Hero honour at the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards at a prestigious event in London.

Megan Hart, who has a visual impairment, lived in a kinship care with her grandmother. But when her granny was diagnosed with terminal cancer she became her primary carer.

The cookery loving 16-year-old was surprised by Masterchef duo, John Torode and Gregg Wallace, at the Tuesday night's awards ceremony, who announced she was the winner of the inaugural Young Hero category.

A short film featuring Girls Aloud star, Nadine Coyle, paid tribute to Megan’s work as a Young Champion and role model to other young people at Kinship Care NI was also shown.

The award made it a double celebration for the local charity who picked up their awards as the public’s favourite Community and Charity project.

“Strictly” pair, Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, did the honours by presenting Kinship Care chief executive, Jacqueline Williamson, and children’s support worker, Emma Brennick with an iconic trophy. The organisation will also receive a £10,000 cash prize.

A visit by TV presenter, Laura Whitmore, to Derry to meet the group, who work was also shown.

The event will be broadcast on Wednesday, 19 November next - the 25th anniversary of the very first National Lottery draw.

Finally, local taxi driver, Sean Dillon, also rubbed shoulders with stars such as Ore Oduba, Hugh Bonneville and Emeli Sande as he was named a National Lottery Local Legend.

Foyle First Responder Sean Dillon and his sister, Jeanette Dillon, with 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards presenter Ore Oduba.

Foyle First Responders used National Lottery funded awarded to the North West Taxi Proprietors to train and equip taxi rivers to deliver first aid or medial assistance in emergency situations.

Volunteers and drivers like Sean are often first on the scene of emergencies and their intervention can save vital minutes and lives before an ambulance arrives.

TV presenter and former “Strictly Come Dancing” champion, Ore Oduba, who will present the show, said: “Every week National Lottery players raise £30 million for good causes and that funding is invested in life changing projects around the UK.

"There are thousands of ordinary people doing extraordinary things with National Lottery funding within communities across the country.

“The 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards are a chance to say thank you to those that really deserve it after doing so much for their communities over the last 25 years, personally it’s a real honour to be a part of the celebrations especially in such a landmark year.

"These winners are all truly inspiring.”