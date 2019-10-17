Historical Institutional Abuse: Derry victim hopeful of redress in coming weeks

A historical institutional abuse survivor from Derry is hopeful that legislation can be passed in the coming weeks which will finally deliver redress for victims.

The comments made by Survivors (North West) Chairman, Jon McCourt, come after commitments made in the Queen’s Speech at Westminster this week.

“My Government remains committed to working with all parties in Northern Ireland to support the return of devolved Government and to address the legacy of the past,” she said.Although institutional abuse wasn’t explicitly mentioned in the Queen’s Speech, the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Bill was amongst notes in supplementary documents.

The purpose of the Bill is to set up a redress board, comprised of judicial and lay members, to compensate victims of HIA in Northern Ireland.

It also aims to create a statutory commissioner who will act as an advocate for those who were subject to abuse, ensuring the co-ordination and availability of services to victims and survivors.

Victims have lobbied for compensation since the HIA concluded in 2017.

Speaking to the Derry News following the announcement, Jon McCourt said he is prepared to take the word of Secretary of State for NI, Julian Smith, when he stated his intentions at the end of September to deal with legislation in weeks rather than months.

“The original plan was that it would be dealt with by the end of the year, he said he wants it done in weeks. I want it done in weeks, victims and survivors want it done in weeks and let’s work together and see if we can get it do that.”

Mr McCourt suggested it could hinge on whether a Brexit deal is reached and believes the likelihood is that there will be a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson triggering a general election.

“If the legislation hasn’t gone through before the government falls then the legislation falls as well. Unless there’s a commitment to bring the legislation back in the next term of government then we may have to wait our turn.

“I don’t want that to happen, none of us want that to happen and I honestly don’t believe the Secretary of State wants it to happen. He realises this government may not have months and we will help him to get it through in whatever way we can.

“Every day this goes on people are suffering, people are being re-traumatised and are losing faith in the system.”

Mr McCourt accepted that it may be difficult getting the Bill timetabled given the magnitude of Brexit which is likely to dominate parliamentary business.

If the Bill is approved it will receive ascent as it stands but Mr McCourt would like to see some changes made such as an annual payment based on the length of time spent in an institution.

“Brexit is totally outside of this equation altogether, let the Brexit Secretary for the UK deal with that and the Secretary of State for the North can deal with this particular issue as he committed to doing.

“There’s no way someone who spent six to eight weeks in an institution should be entitled to same level of compensation as somebody who was in one since they were a year old to the age of sixteen.

“The other thing is the loss of opportunity, young people were deprived of a good education, some people got it, but some people didn’t. Those are things which should be taken into consideration by a Redress Board.”

The commissioner, Mr McCourt hopes, will be someone with knowledge around trauma, the legislation around abuse, and will have to be supported by a multi-disciplinary panel he believes.

The HIAI studied allegations of abuse in 22 homes and other residential institutions between 1922 and 1995, as well as the circumstances surrounding the sending of child migrants from Northern Ireland to Australia and the activities of the late Father Brendan Smyth.These were run by the state, local authorities, the Catholic Church, the Church of Ireland and the children’s charity Barnardo’s. The largest number of complaints related to four Catholic-run homes.

lmost three years on from the publication of the report of the four-year Inquiry, the government has so far failed to deliver Anthony Hart’s recommended apology, memorial, specialist care for victims, a commissioner, financial compensation through a redress board and annual grant funding for the Child Migrants Trust.