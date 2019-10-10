Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Death Notices - Thursday 10th October 2019

Deaths in Louth - Wednesday June 6th 2016

Deaths in Derry for Thursday 10th October 2019

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

BRADY, Aimee (aged 11 years) - 9th October 2019 (peacefully) at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, surrounded by her loving family, darling daughter of Valerie and Stephen, 17 Tulach Way, Magherafelt, dearly loved sister of Taylor, much loved granddaughter of Karen (Fonsela) and Joey and Jean (Hawthorne) and dearest niece of Joanne and Helen. Funeral from her home on, Sunday, 13 October at 2.45pm for service in St. Swithin’s Parish Church, Magherafelt at 3:30pm (approximately.), followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Children’s Heartbeat Trust NI, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. The tears in our eyes we wipe away, the pain in our hearts will always stay. Will always be loved and remembered by her mummy, daddy, brother, grandparents, Cookie and the entire family circle.

RUSSELL, Clive - 9th October (after a good life, cut short). Remembered with endless love and pride by his wife Julie, daughters Katie and Sophie, and the whole family. A celebration of Clive’s life will take place on Monday, 14th October, at 12noon in the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine. (No flowers). All enquiries to Hugh Wade & Son, Funeral Directors, telephone 02870343438.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier new titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.ie at news@derrynow.ie

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie