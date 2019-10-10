Death Notices - Thursday 10th October 2019

BRADY, Aimee (aged 11 years) - 9th October 2019 (peacefully) at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, surrounded by her loving family, darling daughter of Valerie and Stephen, 17 Tulach Way, Magherafelt, dearly loved sister of Taylor, much loved granddaughter of Karen (Fonsela) and Joey and Jean (Hawthorne) and dearest niece of Joanne and Helen. Funeral from her home on, Sunday, 13 October at 2.45pm for service in St. Swithin’s Parish Church, Magherafelt at 3:30pm (approximately.), followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Children’s Heartbeat Trust NI, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. The tears in our eyes we wipe away, the pain in our hearts will always stay. Will always be loved and remembered by her mummy, daddy, brother, grandparents, Cookie and the entire family circle.

RUSSELL, Clive - 9th October (after a good life, cut short). Remembered with endless love and pride by his wife Julie, daughters Katie and Sophie, and the whole family. A celebration of Clive’s life will take place on Monday, 14th October, at 12noon in the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine. (No flowers). All enquiries to Hugh Wade & Son, Funeral Directors, telephone 02870343438.